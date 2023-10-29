Telangana Elections: YS Sharmila to contest from Palair

The YSRTP is projecting her candidature as a major challenge to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy of the Congress.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:48 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) founder YS Sharmila has decided to contest from Palair constituency.

The YSRTP is projecting her candidature as a major challenge to Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy of the Congress.

Stating that Ponguleti gained political significance due to former Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy, YSRTP spokesperson P Ram Reddy said in a statement on Sunday that Ponguleti was however, now making objectionable remarks against the YSRTP founder.

“YS Sharmila will contest from Palair and hoist the YSRTP flag in the constituency,” Ram Reddy said.