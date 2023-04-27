YS Vivekananda murder case: Telangana High Court cancels Yerra Gangi Reddy Bail

It directed CBI to release Gangi Reddy on July 1 where the SC extended the deadline for the YS Vivekananda case to June 30 from April 30.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Thu - 27 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court cancelled the bail of Yerra Gangi Reddy who is a key accused in the YS Vivekananda murder case on Thursday. After hearing the contentions of all sides including Dr N Sunitha, daughter of Ys Viveka, Telangana HC Justice Chillakuru Sumalatha pronounced the order of canceling Gangi Reddy’s bail.

It also said Yerra Gangi Reddy to surrender to the CBI court in Hyderabad before they arrest and produce him in front of the CBI court. The Telangana HC directed CBI to release Gangi Reddy on July 1 where the Supreme Court extended the deadline for the YS Vivekananda case to June 30 from April 30 to complete the investigation.

Gangi Reddy had previously been granted bail by the Kadapa Sessions Court because the investigating team (the SIT established by the AP government) had not submitted a charge sheet by the deadline.

Following the transfer of the probe to the CBI, the CBI petitioned the Kadapa court to revoke Gangi Reddy’s bail. However, the Sessions Court and, later the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed the CBI plea, stating that the statutory bail could not be cancelled.

The CBI filed an appeal with the Supreme Court, challenging the AP High Court decision. The Telangana High Court was given the case after the Supreme Court overturned the decision of the AP High Court and ordered it to rehear the CBI petition.