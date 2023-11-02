YSRC govt failed despite Centre’s support: BJP

The BJP leader said that the Centre was releasing Rs.350 crore every year for backward areas development but the state government had failed to lay even roads.

Rajampet: State BJP president D. Purandeswari has alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had failed to develop Andhra Pradesh although the Centre extended all cooperation.

The BJP leader who was touring Annamayya district here on Thursday, said that the Centre was releasing Rs.350 crore every year for backward areas development but the state government had failed to lay even roads. The Centre had sanctioned a Central institution for Rajampet as there were no proper educational institutions the backward area of Rayalaseema but the YSRCP government did not provide even land, she alleged.

She also accused the government of writing to the Centre not to construct the Kadapa-Bangalore railway line, the work on which began during the YS Rajasekhar Reddy regime.