YSRC sets world record in blood donation drive to mark YS Jagan’s birthday

Updated On - 04:55 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Amaravati: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has set a world record with 1,30,000 people registering and donating blood in the mega blood donation drive conducted to mark the occasion of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s 50th birthday on Wednesday.

The old South African record stood at 72,000 blood donations.

The YSRCP leaders have been organising service-oriented programmes across the state to celebrate his birthday. As part of this, the party cadre organised large-scale blood donation camps in the two Telugu states, other states, and abroad in collaboration with the Red Cross organization.

Reportedly, over one lakh people had come forward to donate blood. These registrations are likely to increase further, with the drive continuing for another day, party sources said.

YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy congratulated Challa Madhusudan Reddy and the staff and cadre who made the blood donation drive a grand success.