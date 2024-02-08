YSRCP announces three candidates for Rajya Sabha polls

The trio met the party president and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him at CM's office in the assembly.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 February 2024, 01:25 PM

Hyderabad: YSRCP on Thursday announced three candidates for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The party named Golla Babu Rao, Meda Raghunadha Reddy and YV Subba Reddy as their candidates.

Meanwhile, the terms of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and C.M. Ramesh and YSRCP MP Vemireddi Prabhakar Reddy will also end shortly. They were elected to the Rajya Sabha six years ago.