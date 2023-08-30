Yusuf Khan Xl clinch under-17 football tournament

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:03 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Winners Yusuf Khan XI of the U-17 football tournament at Gymkhana on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Yusuf Khan Xl won the under-17 football tournament, conducted to celebrate the National Sports Day, at Gymkhana on Wednesday.

In the final, Joshua and Mukesh Aditya scored a goal each for the winners to seal a 2-1 victory over Noor Mohammed XI.

Earlier, in the semifinals, Yusuf Khan XI marched into the final with a 2-0 win over SA Salam. Joshua scored the goals for the winning side. Noor Mohammed XI edged past Balaram XI with a 1-0 win in the other semifinal.

Results: Final: Yusuf khan Xl 2 (Joshua 1, Mukesh Aditya 1) bt Noor Mohammed Xl 1 (Riyan 1); Semifinals: Yousuf khan Xl 2 (Joshua 2) bt SA Salam Xl 0; Noor Mohammed Xl 1 (Mohd Hussain 1) bt Balaram Xl 0.