Alex’s brace wins it for OK Sporting

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 11:03 PM

Hyderabad: Alex scored two goals to power OK Sporting to a 2-1 win over Sky Kings FC in the TFA C-Division Football League match at Reeds Football Ground at Bowenpally, on Saturday. For Sky Kings, Thanmai scored the lone goal.

In the other match at Gymkhana, Jasim, Samuel Abdul Rahman and Saad scored a goal each as their side CCOB Junior FC downed CCOB Sub-Junior FC 4-1. For the losing outfit, Danish found the back of the net to reduce the margin.

On Sunday, Secunderabad Blues Junior FC will take on Susai Senior FC. Results: CCOB JR FC 4 (Jasim 2’, Samuel 40’, Abdul Rahman 36’, Saad 35’) bt CCOB Sub-JR FC 1 (Danish 90’); OK Sporting FC 2 (Alex 15’, 25’) bt Sky Kings FC 1 (Thanmai 22’).