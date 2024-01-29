Volleyball tournament: Sports School down Gymkhana

In the men’s section, Sports Authority TS downed Victory Play Ground
Hyderabad: Nandini scored 16 points while Sujatha amassed 12 as their side Sports School defeated Gymkhana Ground 25-17, 25-10 in the women’s section of the P Dhananjaya Goud Cash Award Volleyball tournament at the Amberpet Indoor Stadium on Monday.
In the men’s section, Sports Authority TS downed Victory Play Ground 25-17, 25-22. Results: Women: Sports School bt Gymkhana Ground 25-17, 25 -10; Men: Sports Authority TS bt Victory Play Ground 25-17, 25-22.
Caption: Players from Sports Authority TS and Victory Play Ground in action.