Zaheerabad: Shetkar defeats old foe Patil, avenges loss from 10 years ago

Suresh Shetkar won from Zaheerabad for the second time after a 10-year gap by defeating Patil with majority of over 46,000 votes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 06:32 PM

Sangareddy: The Congress has won back the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency after two consecutive losses to the BRS.

The constituency was created in 2009 after the reorganisation of constituencies in the State. Congress candidate Suresh Shetkar had won the first election in 2009. However, the BRS, which fielded BB Patil in the next two elections, won twice. Patil defeated Suresh Shetkar in 2014, while in 2019, Congress could not avoid the defeat in 2019 though it changed the candidate and fielded K Madan Mohan Rao.

As Patil switched loyalties to BJP before the elections this time, BRS fielded Gali Anil Kumar but ended up third. Suresh Shetkar won from Zaheerabad for the second time after a 10-year gap by defeating Patil with majority of over 46,000 votes. This is being seen as an electoral revenge by Shetkar for his defeat at the hands of Patil in 2014.