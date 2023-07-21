Zee Telugu’s ‘Mithai Kottu Chittemma’ is taking a leap of 21 years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Popular show ‘Mithai Kottu Chittemma’, which airs on Zee Telugu every Monday to Saturday at 12 noon, has been delighting viewers courtesy of its remarkable storyline, talented cast, and crew for quite some time. However, a mega twist and a massive 21-year leap are all set to turn the tale on its head and leave everyone stunned!

The much-loved show will see a generational leap after Chittemma and Ravi’s car crashes. With Chittemma’s daughter, who is also fondly called Chitti, being the only one to walk out of the crash, everyone will be keen to understand about her parents’ actual fate. Post the 21-year leap, Chitti a.k.a Sathyabhama will be shown as grown-up woman. However, the mystery surrounding her history and if she knows if her parents’ existence or not will keep everyone hooked.

After the leap, the new Chitti will be played by Sangeetha, while the male lead of the show, Madhav, will be played by Kashyap. On the other hand, Kanthamma will be played by Anusha Rao.

So, get ready to witness the all-new story of ‘Mithai Kottu Chittemma’ after the 21-year leap.