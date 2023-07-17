Ravi Teja’s ‘Ravanasura’ premieres on Zee Telugu on July 23

‘Ravanasura’ is an action-packed thriller that is directed by Sudheer Varma and stars the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:35 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

In a bid to continue entertaining its audience, Zee Telugu is set to air the World Television Premiere of the Telugu action thriller ‘Ravanasura’ this Sunday, July 23, at 6 pm.

For the uninitiated, ‘Ravanasura’ is an action-packed thriller that is directed by Sudheer Varma and stars the Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. The movie follows the dramatic journey of the goofy Ravindra, a junior lawyer played by Ravi Teja, whose life turns upside down after ACP Hanumanth Rao (played by Jayaram) starts suspecting Ravindra’s involvement in a few ghastly murders that he is investigating. In fact, the police officer feels that Ravindra has a dark side that he is hiding, but what follows will leave everyone surprised.

With its intricate plot twists and compelling narrative, ‘Ravanasura’ will offer a unique blend of action, suspense, and thrill to the audience and leave them captivated watching this adrenaline-pumping action film from the comfort of their homes this Sunday.

It also packs power-packed performances that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats throughout the film. So, this weekend, get ready to witness this action-packed thriller unfold on your television screens.