‘ZEE5 TV Uncut’ gives a peek into your favourite celebrities’ life

Hyderabad: ZEE5 has just announced their weekly and free-to-stream series ‘ZEE5 TV Uncut’. Launched on September 24, the series boasts of a great line-up of celebrities from popular and renowned shows like Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar from ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ (Portrayed as Ranbir and Prachi respectively), Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh from ‘Meet’, Rohit Suchanti (Rishi of ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’), Aishwarya Khare (Lakshmi of ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’), amongst others will grace the show as guests.

The audiences can watch their favourite celebrities up close and personal; from their love life to favourite food and what their day looks like to fun behind the scenes moments, they can watch it all at the click of their finger! This series is part of ZEE5’s initiative to give viewers a beyond TV experience by not only airing their favourite shows but also giving them a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes, a peek into their favourite celeb’s lives, and a lot more.

The audience will witness a new set of episodes every weekend. The first actor to have graced the show is Krishna Kaul from the serial ‘Kumkum Bhagya’. We saw the camera follow him through his home, gym and shoot routine while answering candid questions about his personal life. The next actor in line to entice you will be Shagun Pandey from ‘Meet’. And this is not it! The cherry on the cake is the set visit! Yes, you heard it right! The viewers will get a glimpse of the sets of popular TV shows like ‘Kumkum Bhagya’, ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, and ‘Meet’, amongst others.

