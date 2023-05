Zero Shadow Day Phenomenon Explained | Rare Astronomical Event

Zero Shadow Day is an event that occurs twice a year in regions close to the equator, specifically between the Tropic of Capricorn and the Tropic of Cancer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:24 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

During this time, not a single living creature nor inanimate object casts any shadows.

