Zulfikaruddin Xl clinches U-14 football tournament

Hyderabad: Zulfikaruddin Xl scored thrice to register 3-0 win over Moinuddin XI in the final of the boys under-14 football tournament conducted on the occasion of National Sports Day and the Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary, at Gymkhana on Thursday.
Rishikesh, Faizal and Nishu scored a goal each to guide Zulfikaruddin Xl to title victory.
Results: Finals: Zulfikaruddin Xl 3 (Rishikesh 1, Faizal 1, Nishu 1) bt Moinuddin XI 0.