Zulfikaruddin Xl clinches U-14 football tournament

Zulfikaruddin Xl scored thrice to register 3-0 win over Moinuddin XI in the final of the boys under-14 football tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Victorious Zulfikaruddin Xl after winning the final on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Zulfikaruddin Xl scored thrice to register 3-0 win over Moinuddin XI in the final of the boys under-14 football tournament conducted on the occasion of National Sports Day and the Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary, at Gymkhana on Thursday.

Rishikesh, Faizal and Nishu scored a goal each to guide Zulfikaruddin Xl to title victory.

Results: Finals: Zulfikaruddin Xl 3 (Rishikesh 1, Faizal 1, Nishu 1) bt Moinuddin XI 0.

Also Read Sai Baswanth emerges chess champion