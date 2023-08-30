Sai Baswanth emerges chess champion

In the final round, Sai Baswanth drew with Srujan Keerthan Solleti to seal the title in the tournament that saw 24 players compete for the top honours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:55 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Sri Sai Baswanth, with a FIDE rating of 1929, has emerged winner of the 41st Maestro Closed Classical Chess Tournament at Maestro Chess Academy, Attapur, Hyderabad recently.

He scored five points out of six rounds. In the final round, he drew with Srujan Keerthan Solleti to seal the title in the tournament that saw 24 players compete for the top honours. He received Rs 6,000 as cash reward and a trophy.

Results: Final Round: Keethan Solletti Srujan (4) drew with Sai Baswanth Sri P (4.5); Thota Dhruva (4) bt Ashleesh K 4.5; A Suhaas (3) bt T Khan Afreed (3); WCM Vyshnavi Chinnam (3) bt Srivallabhaditya Garimella (3); WCM V Nanditha (2.5) bt Bhavanam Nithik Reddy (3); B Kirthika (2.5) bt N Aishwarya (2.5); Deekshitha Modipalli (2.5) bt Maram Jaikeerth (2.5); Maddikuri Ritesh (2.5) bt Sahejdeep Kaur (2); Aarohi Mathur (2) bt Hartejpal Singh (2); Akshaya Narahari (1.5) bt Sanikommu Harshith Reddy.

