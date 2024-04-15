1.97 L houses tagged with SATs

So far, the corporation has conducted 1,631 meetings in communities, wherein SHGs, SAT drivers and Slum Level Federation members participated.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 April 2024, 12:18 AM

Hyderabad: As part of the weekly Basti Action Plan of the GHMC, 1.97 lakh houses have been tagged to the Swachh Auto Tippers (SAT) to ensure 100% door-to-door garbage collection.

So far, the corporation has conducted 1,631 meetings in communities, wherein SHGs, SAT drivers and Slum Level Federation members participated.

Also Read Action against structures in FTL areas, buffer zone of lakes

Major garbage collection gaps in slum areas have also been identified. As vending centres are also a source of garbage production, 251 Town Vending Committee meets have been organised.