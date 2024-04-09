Action against structures in FTL areas, buffer zone of lakes

Earlier this year, the Hyderabad Lakes and Water Bodies Management Circle (HLWBMC) also started work to protect 40 lakes with an estimated budget of Rs 72.52 crore.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 April 2024, 10:33 PM

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner Ronald Rose has passed instructions to ensure that no construction activity takes place in the buffer zones and Full Tank Level (FTL) areas of the city lakes. Identifying unauthorised buildings and encroachments, authorities are expected to take suo moto action against them.

Along with fencing and diverting the sewage inflows, beautification was also being taken up. He suggested that the area Town Planning officers be included in the activities of the Lake Protection Committee and NAC engineers identify illegal constructions. Complaints received from the public should be attended to swiftly, he added.

Reviewing the functioning of the town planning department, he stressed the need to build confidence and goodwill among the public. In addition to clearing eligible building permission applications through TS-bPASS within 21 days, he directed officers to address all pending online and offline grievances within a week.

Circle-level officers were asked to identify dilapidated houses and take appropriate measures to prevent any damage. Further, a junction improvement plan will be prepared for 10 intersections after identifying the challenges in that area.

Voter awareness programme A voter awareness programme was conducted under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) at the Mecca Masjid. Chief Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose interacted with the mosque officials and asked them to encourage their patrons to participate in the democratic process.

Apart from collecting the voter registration and postal ballot forms at the special counters set up in the mosque premises, one can also check their names in the voters’ list here