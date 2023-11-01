10 first-timers in the fray in erstwhile Warangal

Warangal: As the political landscape in the erstwhile Warangal district heats up ahead of the forthcoming elections, candidates from major political parties are jockeying for a position in the race that promises to be highly competitive and diverse. Three prominent political parties – BRS, Congress, and BJP- have set the stage for an exciting electoral showdown.

A total of 10 new candidates are testing their luck as the MLA candidates into the political arena for the first time. While the ruling BRS has already declared candidates for 12 seats, the BJP is expected to announce its candidates for the Parkal and Narsampet seats, and the Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the Dornakal Assembly segment. At present, a total of 33 candidates from the three major parties are actively campaigning, with three more candidates set to be announced soon.

Out of the ten new faces, four belong to the Congress, four to the BJP, and two to the BRS, displaying the parties’ efforts to maintain a balanced representation. Of these, Naini Rajender Reddy from Warangal West , KR Nagaraju, a former IPS officer, from Wardhannapet , M Yashaswini Reddy, an NRI, from Palakurthy and Dr Muralinaik from Mahabubabad got a chance from the Congress.

The BJP’s new MLA candidates are Arutla Dashamantha Reddy from Jangaon, R Padma Reddy from Warangal West, Lega Rammohan Reddy from Palakurthy and Bhukya Sangeetha from Dornakal. The two who got a chance from the BRS are Bade Nagajyoti, who is the Mulgu ZP chairperson, from Mulugu and MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from Jangaon.

Meanwhile, diversity is evident in terms of caste and gender among the candidates. Out of the 33 announced candidates, 16 are from upper castes, while three are from the BC category, six belong to SCs, and seven represent STs. Additionally, eight women have secured nominations.

In a breakdown of candidates based on their castes and party affiliations, the Congress has nominated one SC candidate, three ST candidates, one BC candidate, and three upper caste candidates.

The BJP, on the other hand, has fielded five upper caste candidates, two SC candidates, and two ST candidates. Meanwhile, the BRS has positioned five upper caste candidates, two BC candidates, two SC candidates, and three ST candidates.