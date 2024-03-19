10 persons apprehended for gambling; Rs 14.48 lakh seized in Mancherial

Liquid cash Rs 14.48 lakh and ten mobile phones were seized from their instance.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 11:21 PM

Mancherial: Ten persons were arrested by sleuths of a Task Force team on the charges of gambling at a mango orchard on the outskirts of Asnad village in Chennur mandal on Tuesday. Liquid cash Rs 14.48 lakh and ten mobile phones were seized from their instance.

Briefing details of the arrests to presspersons, Ramagumdam CP M Srinivasulu said that that Dharani Bapu of Old Mancherial, Annala Thirupathi, and Badikela Lachaiah, both from Nagapur in Chennur, Kancharapu Venkateshwar Rao belonging to Godavarikhani, Bubattula Shankar, a resident of Vempalli village in Hajipur mandal, Gandla Santosh of Warnagal, Pendyala Rajender from Peddapallil, Bheemanapalli Srinivas of Godavarikhani and Dadi Nagesh hailing from CCC in Naspur were apprehended while indulging in the banned act, following a tip.

The commissioner said that the accused persons confessed to forming a gang and were organising the crime in secluded places mostly in neighboring Maharashtra by inviting enthusiastic persons from several parts of northern Telangana to make a fast buck for quite a long time.

They stated that the organisers collect some commission from the participants Srinivasulu further said that the operators invested Rs 5 lakh and shifted spots at regular intervals to evade arrests. They stated that they deploy sentries at the places of gambling to get alerts about the arrival of policemen and strangers.

He commended Task Force Inspector Sanjay and Sub-Inspector Upender for showing spontaneity in arresting the gamblers.