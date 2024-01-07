10-year-old boy flying kite electrocuted in Siddipet

While playing in the field, Sathwik came across a copper wire which he used like a thread to fly the kite.

Representational Image

Siddipet: A 10-year-old boy, who tried to fly his kite using a copper wire instead of a thread, was electrocuted when the copper wire came in touch with live 11-KV electric wires at Markook mandal headquarters on Sunday.

The victim Burra Sathwik was flying kites at his home on Sunday.

Since the entire family was going to their agriculture field, his father Ashok also took him to the fields. Sathwik brought the kite with him.

While playing in the field, Sathwik came across a copper wire which he used like a thread to fly the kite. The parents rushed him to the Area Hospital in Gajwel where doctors declared him brought dead.

Marook Police have registered a case.