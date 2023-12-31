Man, woman found dead on railway track at Miryalaguda

A man and woman were found dead on the railway track in a suspected case of suicide at the 115th milestone near Miryalaguda railway station in the district in the early hours of Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Nalgonda: A man and woman were found dead on the railway track in a suspected case of suicide at the 115th milestone near Miryalaguda railway station in the district in the early hours of Sunday.

The bodies of the man and woman, aged between 25 and 30 years, were seen by locals who alerted the police. The railway police found a mobile phone without a SIM card near the bodies. Based on a train ticket found on the bodies, they were suspected to have come to Miryalaguda from Vijayawada on the Janmabhoomi Express train on Saturday.

According to the railway police, the name “Rama Laxmamma” was tattooed on the hand of the male victim. The identities of both were yet to be ascertained. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the Miryalaguda area hospital for autopsy.