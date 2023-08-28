| 10 Year Old Dies After Accidentally Falling In Water Filled Pit In Hyderabad

The victim G Ankitha, who is mute and deaf, she went missing from her house

Published Date - 10:52 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Hyderabad: A ten-year-old girl has allegedly died after accidentally falling in a pit that was filled with water at Pahadishareef.

The victim G Ankitha (10), a resident of Indra colony, Gangan Pahad, who is mute and deaf, lived along with her parents. On Friday, she went missing from her house. On a complaint the RGI Airport police registered a case of kidnapping and launched efforts to trace the child.

Even as the parents and the police were continuing their search, on Monday morning, the body of the child was found around 200 metres away from her house in a water filled pit located adjacent to a plastic segregation unit.

“The girl had a habit of picking up plastic bags particularly of red colour. We suspect she went to collect the plastic waste and slipped into the pit which is about six feet deep and got drowned,” said Pahadishareef Inspector, K Satish.

A case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of CrPC is registered. The body was moved to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.