100-year-old physician recovers from Covid-19 in Hyderabad

Before getting discharged, the elderly doctor celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday with the hospital’s care providers.

Hyderabad: A 100-year-old physician Dr Lakshmi Kanthamma David made a remarkable recovery from Covid-19 disease and was discharged from Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hospitals, on Thursday. Before getting discharged, the elderly doctor celebrated her 100th birthday on Thursday with the hospital’s care providers.

Dr Lakshmi Kanthamma was 99-year-old when she was admitted to the hospital on September 29 with Covid-19 positive status, diabetes, hypertension and acute kidney injury. She was admitted to the ICU with a history of fever for 15 days prior to the admission, besides cough and shortness of breath.

Her 65-year-old son Christopher, who had accompanied her to the hospital, also tested Covid-19 positive and had severe symptoms including breathlessness and needed oxygen support. The son also had diabetes, hypertension and a history of heart disease.

A team of specialist doctors treated both mother and son duo and discharged them after they recovered fully. “We are immensely thankful to the medical team of Apollo Hospitals. The doctors and nursing staff are just amazing, god bless their great work to the medical field and patients,” said Dr Lakshmi Kanthamma.

The team of doctors included Infectious Diseases specialist Dr Suneetha Narreddy, Critical Care specialists Dr Swarna Deepak, Dr Nagaraju Gorla, Dr Siddhartha Reddy and senior nephrologist Dr Ravi Andrews.

