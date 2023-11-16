107 CrPC proceedings very useful tool to control rival groups : Hyderabad CP



By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya held a court at Hyderabad Police Commissionerate in the capacity of Additional District Magistrate (executive) to execute the 107 CrPC proceedings on Thursday.

During the proceedings, he ordered eight different groups of persons to execute bonds that they won’t disturb peace. He warned them of severe action if they violate the law.

The Commissioner said the 107 (security for keeping the peace in other cases) of CrPC proceedings is a very useful tool to control the rival groups who disturb public peace. He said these powers would be used to curb illegal and unlawful activities of rowdies, gangs, groups fighting over religious places, over land and properties and warring gangs, etc., in future also.

Meanwhile the Hyderabad police are taking up comprehensive assessment to identify the difficulties being faced by the families of the persons who were killed by rowdy sheeters.

Sandeep Shandilya said that instructions were given to all DCPs to list the names and addresses of persons killed by the rowdies in the last 5 years. “Women officers of DCP rank will visit the houses of the victims to find about the difficulties being faced by the family. This work will start immediately,” he said.