11 devotees injured in road accident on Kondagattu Ghat road

Passersby called in a '108' ambulance service, which shifted the injured persons to the Jagtial hospital. The condition of one of the patients is said to be serious.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 March 2024, 05:15 PM

Jagtial: Eleven devotees were injured when an autorickshaw overturned on the Kondagattu ghat road on Saturday.

Residents of Myadaripeta of Mancherial district, the victims came to Kondagattu to have darshan of Anjaneya Swamy and were returning home when they met with the accident. The driver is said to have lost control with the auto then overturning.

