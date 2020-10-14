11-year-old boy washed away in stream in Asifabad

Kaghaznagar Rural Sub-Inspector B Ramamohan said the deceased was Abdul Jiyan, a Class VI student and son of Wajeed, from Taibanagar in Kaghaznagar

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 11-year-old boy was washed away in Peddavagu, a rivulet, when he and his friend were picnicking at a religious structure near Kaghaznagar town on Wednesday. The body is yet to be traced.

Kaghaznagar Rural Sub-Inspector B Ramamohan said the deceased was Abdul Jiyan, a Class VI student and son of Wajeed, from Taibanagar in Kaghaznagar.

Jiyan was washed away as the gushing currents of the rivulet suddenly increased due to rains in upstream areas. He and his brother were playing on the river bed at the time of the mishap. They were with their parents who were visiting a shrine as part of an annual religious affair on the banks of Peddavagu.

Based on a complaint filed by Wajeed, a case was registered. Efforts are on to find the body.

