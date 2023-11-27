Hyderabad: Auto driver attacked in old city

According to the police, Mohd Rizwan (34) and Mohd Khadeeruddin (23), along with three others stopped auto rickshaw driver Mohd Saleem at Saidabad after noticing that he had displayed a flag of MBT party on his auto rickshaw.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:22 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Hyderabad: Five persons attacked an auto rickshaw driver for allegedly displaying a flag of their rival political party at Saidabad on Sunday night.

Rizwan, Khadeeruddin, Akram and two other persons beat up the auto rickshaw driver, Saidabad Inspector, Raghavendra said.

On a complaint, the police booked a case under Section 427, 171-c, 171-F, 147, 341, 323 r/w 34 of IPC against them. Rizwan and Khadeeruddin, were apprehended while efforts are continuing to nab the remaining persons.