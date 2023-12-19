Telangana News Today: Revanth Reddy Delhi Talks, KTR Questions Congress, Siddaramaiah Disproves BJP

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:56 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Today’s Telangana News includes TIHCL protecting jobs and machinery, future higher education in the state, KTR questioning Congress finance, Revanth Reddy leaving to Delhi for cabinet talks, severe cold climate in Adilabad, Siddaramaiah targeting BJP, BRS permission in state assembly, IAS officers Patil and Naidu promotions, farmers protest in Veldanda, and Medaram Jathara status.