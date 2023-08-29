1159 PG medicos posted in 25 Government hospitals

The DME, Dr K Ramesh Reddy concluded the counseling sessions for PG medicos who completed their PG medical courses and issued posting orders, based on their preference, to various teaching hospitals.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: In a move that will ensure availability of specialist doctors in government hospitals across 25 districts of Telangana, the Director of Medical Education (DME) on Tuesday issued orders posting 1159 specialist doctors, those who have completed their PG specialty courses, as part of one-year Compulsory Government Service (CGS) scheme.

The posted PG doctors are from 24 different medical specialties including General Medicine, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Anesthesia, ENT etc.

“Each specialty doctor will be drawing a monthly stipend of Rs 92,575, which is highest in the country,” senior health officials on Tuesday said.

Telangana has so far established 26 government medical colleges and the newly posted PG doctors will further strengthen the specialty medicine in the districts. “The posting of 1159 doctors will go a long way in decentralizing specialty medical care, which has been always focused in and around Hyderabad,” senior health officials said.

District-wise break-up of 1159 specialty doctors:

Adilabad ( 36) Asifabad (13) Bhupalapally ( 30) GHMC (281) Jagtial (35), Jangaon (29), Kamareddy (30), Karimnagar (31), Khammam (32), Kothagudem (33), Mahabubabad (33), Mahabubnagar (55) , Mancherial (32), Nagarkurnool (33), Nalgonda (43), Nirmal (30), Nizamabad (42), Ramagundam (34), Sangareddy (31), Siddipet (58), Sircilla (31), Suryapet (43), Vikarabad (28), Wanaparthy (34) and Warangal (82): Total: 1159

