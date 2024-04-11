Hyderabad: Quack held in Malkajgiri

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 07:31 PM

Hyderabad: The police on Wednesday arrested a fake doctor who had been operating under the guise of a qualified medical professional with false credentials and ran a clinic in Malkajgiri.

B.Pandu (45), had acquired some knowledge of Ayurveda and general medicine while working in clinics in the past. With the intent of making easy money unlawfully, he had devised a scheme to establish his own clinic.

Operating as a doctor without legitimate qualifications, Pandu printed a prescription letter pad in his name. Despite lacking valid doctor qualifications and lacking permission from the medical board, he exploited patients by conducting health assessments and prescribed medications without proper diagnostic reports, putting their lives at risk to further his illicit gains.

Acting on credible information, the police arrested him and seized various medicines and medical items from his clinic.

The police seized dispo van injections, syringes, sterile water bottles for injections, nebulizers, prescription books, stethoscope, pulse oximeter, digital fever check meter and tablets among other material.