Man dies while undergoing dental procedure in Hyderabad

Jubilee Hills police held the dental clinic and the dentist responsible for administering excessive anesthesia, leading to his untimely death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 09:33 PM

Hyderabad: A man died allegedly while undergoing a dental procedure at FMS International Dental Clinic at Road No.37, Jubilee Hills, police said on Monday.

The man was identified as Laxmi Narayana Vinjam (28), visited the clinic to get a smile-designing procedure and he fell unconscious immediately after being given anesthesia. He was then rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police sources said the incident came to light after the parents of the deceased man lodged a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police and held the dental clinic and the dentist responsible for administering excessive anesthesia, leading to his untimely death.

The victim’s father Ramulu in his complaint urged the police to take action against the doctors involved. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the dental clinic under the IPC section 304 (A) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and an investigation is on.