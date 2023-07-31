Health University reschedules exams

Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains in Telangana and subsequent announcement of holidays on June 27 and 28, the Kaloji Narayana Rai University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has rescheduled a series of examinations for various health courses.

The subjects that have been rescheduled include Sanskrit and Ayurved Itihas (August 16), Dravyaguna Vigyan paper-II (August 16), Swasthavritta and Yoga paper-I (August 11), Pathology, Microbiology and Parasitology paper-I (August 5), Homeopathic Materia Medica (August 4), Urdu, Arabic and Mantiq (August 16), Kulliyat Umoor (August 9), Tahaffuzi (August 10), Ilmul Saidla (August 11), Obstetrics and Gynecology paper-I (August 7) and Psychology, which will be held on August 11.

For more details: https://www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in/