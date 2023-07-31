Health University reschedules exams

Due to heavy rains in Telangana and subsequent announcement of holidays on June 27 and 28, the Kaloji Narayana Rai University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has rescheduled examinations.
Hyderabad: Due to heavy rains in Telangana and subsequent announcement of holidays on June 27 and 28, the Kaloji Narayana Rai University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has rescheduled a series of examinations for various health courses.
The subjects that have been rescheduled include Sanskrit and Ayurved Itihas (August 16), Dravyaguna Vigyan paper-II (August 16), Swasthavritta and Yoga paper-I (August 11), Pathology, Microbiology and Parasitology paper-I (August 5), Homeopathic Materia Medica (August 4), Urdu, Arabic and Mantiq (August 16), Kulliyat Umoor (August 9), Tahaffuzi (August 10), Ilmul Saidla (August 11), Obstetrics and Gynecology paper-I (August 7) and Psychology, which will be held on August 11.
For more details: https://www.knruhs.telangana.gov.in/