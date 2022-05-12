117 Anganwadi centres will be renovated with Rs 5 crore in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Thu - 12 May 22

Mulugu: The repair and renovation works of a total of 117 Anganwadi centres has been taken up in the district with Rs five crore for the benefit of the women and children in the villages. The Tribal welfare department’s engineering wing, Women and Child Welfare department, and Panchayat Raj department are taking up the renovation works in six Agency (ITDA) mandals in the district.

“We are executing the repair works with Rs 5 crore funded by the NITI Aayog ,” said Additional Collector Ila Tripathi. She added that she had asked the engineering officials to complete 40 centre’s repair works by June 2.