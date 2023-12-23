12 Covid positive cases reported on Dec 23 in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:41 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

File photo

Hyderabad : A total of 12 Covid infections have been reported in Telangana on Saturday, which has taken the overall number of active cases to 38, ever since the new corona virus variant of JN.1 was reported. Out of the 12 positive cases, 9 cases were from Hyderabad, one each from Rangareddy, Sangareddy and Warangal districts, the Covid bulletin released by the health department on Saturday said.

On Friday, the health department reported 9 Covid infections out of which 8 were from Hyderabad and one was from Rangareddy district. On Friday, the number of active cases was 27 and it increased to 38 on Saturday.

The health department conducted a total of 1322 diagnostic tests on Saturday and results of nearly 30 patients with symptoms of Covid are still awaited. Health officials said that a patient has recovered from Covid infection on Saturday and there were no fatalities reported.