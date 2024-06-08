Saturday, Jun 8, 2024
Telangana: Six-year-old electrocuted after touching cooler

Locals rush her immediately to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 8 June 2024, 12:16 PM
Representational Image

Nizamabad: A six-year-old girl was electrocuted after coming in contact with a cooler in Aluru mandal headquarters of the district on Friday evening. The deceased girl was identified as Sindhura.

According to reports, the girl’s parents left her at her grandmother’s place in Aluru of Nizamabad district before heading to another town on work.

In the evening while playing, the girl touched the cooler and suffered electric shock. Locals rushed her immediately to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead.  The police  registered a case and investigation is on.

