14 films release on OTT platforms on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:00 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

What could be the better way to enjoy the weekend other than just lazing around and watching films in the comfort of home? Below is the list of 14 films and web series to binge-watch.

Hyderabad: Apart from some blockbuster releases in theatres, the month of September has some amazing digital releases in its kitty too. In just a day (September 23), 14 films were released on different OTT platforms in different languages.

Check out the list here:

First Day First Show (aha)

Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Basu are in the leading roles in this rom-com. The film was penned by ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ star Anudeep KV. The protagonist of the movie, Sreenu, is a die-hard fan of Pawan Kalyan. He watches all his movies on the first day of the first show. The movie showcases a fan’s perspective. While Sreenu tries to get the ticket to the movie, his journey becomes more intense when he meets Laya, the female lead.

Babli Bouncer (Disney+ Hotstar)

The film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Sahil Vaid, and Karan Singh Chhabra in lead roles. A one-of-a-kind story of a female bouncer, the film follows Babli Bouncer (Tamannaah Bhatia). It explores the various facets of the profession, which is usually dominated by men.

Kalapuram (ZEE5)

The film stars Satyam Rajesh in the lead role. The movie revolves around a filmmaker whose collaboration with an unscrupulous producer leads to troubles for his debut film project.

Thiru (Netflix)

‘Thiruchitrambalam’, the recent Dhanush-starrer film, which were released in theatres in August, started streaming on SunNXT on September 23. The film also stars Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Raashi Khanna, Bharathiraja, and Prakash Raj, among others. ‘Thiruchitrambalam’ follows the story of Dhanush, who plays the titular character and a food delivery executive. The film focuses on his quest for love and his changing dynamics with family members.

Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega season 2 (Netflix)

The second season of ‘Jamtara’, directed by Soumendra Padhi, inspired by true crime events will have higher stakes for Sunny (played by Sparsh Shrivastav) and Gudiya (played by Monika Panwar), who plan to dive deeper into the phishing and cyber-crime world. The plot is based on how the politicians like Brajesh Bhaan played by Amit Sial aim to control the phishing scams to win the elections but in contrast, the local elections start getting driven by phishing.

Atithi Bhooto Bhava (ZEE5)

The film stars Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi, Sharmin Segal, Divinaa Thackur, and Siman Sharma. Srikant’s (Pratik Gandhi) life turns upside down when he bumps into a middle-aged ghost who claims to be his grandson from his previous birth. Things take an even more comical turn when the ghost seeks Srikant’s help to meet his long-lost love.

Apart from these, a slew of Tamil, Punjabi, Spanish and French flicks released too on OTT today, including ‘Lou’, ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’, ‘Athena’, ‘The Girls at the Back’, ‘Diary’, ‘Sugarless’, ‘Chhalle Mundiyan’, and ‘Sohreyan De Pind Aa Gaya’.