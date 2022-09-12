Anshumaan and Sparsh bring back their brotherly chemistry in ‘Jamtara Season 2’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

Throwing light on the same, Anshumaan says, “Rocky and Sunny are school drop-outs and have tried to make a living in the best way they can.

Hyderabad: More twists and bigger scams are coming soon as Netflix’s ‘Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega’ comes back with a new season on September 23. The second season will focus on power dynamics as new players enter and the struggle between the oppressors and the oppressed intensifies. On-screen, the unique love-hate relationship and acting chops that cast members Sparsh Shrivastava and Anshumaan Pushkar brought to life in season one had a lot of people notice. Their relationship as cousins on reel quickly translated off-screen as well.

Throwing light on the same, Anshumaan says, “Rocky and Sunny are school drop-outs and have tried to make a living in the best way they can. That relationship looked a lot more real because Sparsh and I actually connected on a much deeper level and not only on a superficial surface level. We are like brothers even off-screen.”

Adding more, he continues, “We built a great bond while shooting for Season 1. Our relationship has evolved into one of brotherly love. One that has continued to last even off-screen. I consider him as my younger brother and he relies on me as an elder brother. I feel it’s a ‘Jai Veeru’ relationship that we share.”

Sparsh also talked about what makes his and Anshumaan’s bond special. “We are not friends but family. I respect his craft, his work ethic but most of all the kind of human being he is. Grateful that filming ‘Jamtara’ has given us lifelong memories to cherish. I couldn’t have asked for more,” he shared.

Produced by Ajit Andhare, Viacom 18 Studios’ Tipping Point, Netflix’s ‘Jamtara Season 2’ is directed by the National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi. Written by Trishant Srivastav, the show stars Sparsh Shrivastav, Anshumaan Pushkar, Monika Panwar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Ravi Chahar and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.