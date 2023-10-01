| Jharkhand Three Killed Two Injured In Lightning Strike In Jamtara

Jharkhand: Three killed, two injured in lightning strike in Jamtara

"Three, including two adults, died and two others were injured due lightning strike in Jamtara's Narayanpur block", said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jamtara.

By PTI Updated On - 09:15 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

"Three, including two adults, died and two others were injured due lightning strike in Jamtara's Narayanpur block", said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jamtara.

Jamtara: Three persons were killed in a lightning strike in the Narayanpur block of Jharkhand’s Jamtara, the police said on Sunday. Two persons were injured in the lightning strike, added the police.

“Three, including two adults, died and two others were injured due lightning strike in Jamtara’s Narayanpur block”, said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Jamtara.

Meanwhile, further details are awaited, the DCP added.

Also Read Nikhat Zareen ends Asian Games campaign with bronze medal