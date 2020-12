By | Published: 8:30 pm

Nizamabad: Acting on a tip-off, Bodhan police raided a gambling den at Samalpadu village on the outskirts of Bodhan mandal and seized Rs 3.5 lakh cash from the gamblers after caught 16 persons red-handed on Sunday. The illegal activity was being conducted under tents for the past few days, said CI, Bodhan who registered a case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .