16-year-old queer influencer kills self after getting bullied for wearing saree, makeup

The 16-year-old queer Instagram influencer reportedly hanged himself with his mother's dupatta while no one was present at home

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Pranshu

A 16-year-old queer content creator on Instagram, died by suicide in Ujjain of Madhya Pradesh after he suffered mass bullying across social media platforms for dressing up in sarees and wearing makeup.

Pranshu, with over 13,000 followers featured in Reels in different makeup looks and costumes which are generally attributed to women. The influencer who went by the name @glamupwithpranshu, was found hanging in his house in Divine City home Ujjain.

The 16-year-old reportedly hanged himself with his mother’s dupatta while no one was present at home, according to police.

His last post was on November 12 on Diwali, in which he can be seen draped in a red saree and traditional jewellery. The post attracted several homophobic comments from trolls who mocked Pranshu for crossdressing.

Unable to take the trolling and bullying, the boy hanged himself.