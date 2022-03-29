17-year-old undergoes minimally invasive heart procedure at Apollo

29 March 22

Dr. Kavitha Chintala with a 17-year-old engineering student Shaik Imran, who underwent minimally invasive heart procedure at Apollo.

Hyderabad: Pediatric cardiologists at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills on Tuesday said they have successfully conducted a minimally invasive cardiac procedure on a 17-year-old engineering student from Hyderabad, who had a congenital heart condition.

Chief paediatric cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, Dr. Kavitha Chintala said that they conducted Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve Implantation (TPVI) procedure for his congenital heart defect ‘Tetralogy of Fallot’, in which the oxygenated and deoxygenated blood mix in the heart, and there is decreased blood flow to the lungs.

As a result of the medical condition, the teenager was getting tired easily, thus limiting his day-to-day physical activities. After a thorough evaluation, the specialists decided to implant a new pulmonary valve between the right ventricle and pulmonary artery. Cardiologists said that TPVI is a minimally invasive procedure performed in the cath lab through the veins of the groin region.

The paediatric cardiologists team, which was led by Dr. Kavitha Chintala and included Dr. Muthukumaran CS, Dr. Manoj Agarwala and Dr. Rufus Demel, used an indigenously manufactured valve called ‘MyVal’ made by Meril.

The procedure was successfully done in 90 minutes without any complications and teenager was observed in the ICU overnight and discharged the next day. The youngster is now ready to attend in person classes in college.

