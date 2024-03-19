Dr Madhu Sasidhar appointed as president, CEO of Apollo hospital division

As part of the transition, Dr. K Hari Prasad, the outgoing president of Apollo Hospitals, will be retiring from his position after a distinguished 27 years career at Apollo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 08:08 PM

Hyderabad: Apollo Hospitals on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr Madhu Sasidhar as president and CEO of its hospital division. He will oversee Apollo’s hospital business coupled with patient care and experience.

As part of the transition, Dr. K Hari Prasad, the outgoing president of Apollo Hospitals, will be retiring from his position after a distinguished 27 years career at Apollo.

Also Read Hyderabad: Endometriosis awareness month marked at Apollo

Prior to joining Apollo, Dr Madhu held various roles at Cleveland Clinic, including president of Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital. He is a practicing physician with US board certifications in internal medicine, as well as pulmonary and critical care medicine. He is a published author with numerous contributions to book chapters, journal articles, and peer-reviewed publications.

Dr Madhu is also a self-taught programmer with expertise in big data systems and holds a patent through Cleveland Clinic Innovations for a technology he invented. He completed his medical education at JIPMER and pursued further studies in Internal Medicine at St Luke’s-Roosevelt Hospital in New York City.

Dr. Prathap Chandra Reddy, Founder Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group congratulated Dr Madhu Sasidhar over his appointment.