18 girl students from Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul College qualify for JEE Advanced

It was commendable that 18 tribal girls qualified for the JEE Advanced test, said the college principal M Devadasu

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 08:08 PM

Kothagudem: As many as 18 girl students of Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul College excelled in JEE Mains exam and qualified for JEE Advanced test.

This year 35 girl students appeared for the JEE Mains. Of those who qualified for the advanced test, D Aishwarya scored 79.065 percentile, K Shravani 74.57, Irfa Swanjitha 68.2 and T Sindhu scored 67.83 percentile.

He reminded that in the past students of the college secured one IIT seat, 12 NIT seats, one GFTI, one IIIT, one IISER and one MBBS seat.