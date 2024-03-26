180 farmers died by suicide in Congress regime: Vinod Kumar

By Mitu David Published Date - 26 March 2024, 06:56 PM

Karimnagar: BRS leader and former MP B Vinod Kumar said about 180 farmers had died by suicide in the State in the last three months after the Congress government came to power.

The Congress government had completely failed in supplying water to Yasangi crops, even after failing to prevent the drought situation.

Speaking after inspecting the damaged paddy crop in various villages in Manakondur and Choppadandi constituencies on Tuesday, Vinod Kumar said though, every day, about 5,000 cusecs of water was flowing down at Medigadda project without being utilized, the State government was least bothered. About 50 tmc of water had flowed into the sea during the last 100 days of the Congress regime, he said.

Before the elections, the Congress had lured and duped the people by promising impossible things. The government was now creating troubles for farmers by denying water to standing crops on the pretext of the sinking of three pillars of Medigadda barrage.

Demanding that State government provide Rs.25000 per acre as compensation for damaged crops, he said a people’s movement would be launched if the government failed to protect the interests of the farming community.

As promised before the polls, the government should provide a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal, Rs15,000 under Rythu Bharosa and waive off farm loans of Rs 2 lakh. The Congress government would not survive if it continued to trouble farmers, he said.