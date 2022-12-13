18th edition of Hyderabad 10K run on December 18

After a break of two-years due to the Covid pandemic, the 18th edition of Hyderabad 10K run is all set to be held on December 18 at Necklace Road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: After a break of two-years due to the Covid pandemic, the 18th edition of Hyderabad 10K run is all set to be held on December 18 at Necklace Road. Considered to be amongst the oldest runs in the country, the Hyderabad 10K is expected to feature close to 5,000 amateur and professional runners.

The run will have two categories including a timed 10K run and a 5K fun-run and race kit distribution along with the bib will be provided in the race expo at People’s Plaza from 11 am to 7 pm on December 16 and 17.

The Hyderabad 10K Foundation on Tuesday unveiled the official event T-shirt and a finishers medal, to be given to participants who complete the run, at an event attended by its office bearers including Shyamgopal Reddy, Suresh Babu, Bosco, Shivani Muaapudi Wishwa, Chandershekar and others.

The 10K run will start at Peoples Plaza and participants have to run around Hussan Sagar and finish at the starting point. The last date for online registration is December 16 and individuals can also register on the spot. The reporting time for the run is 5.30 pm. While the 10K elite runners will start at 6.15 am, the general category run will start at 6.20 am and the 5K fun run at 6.30 pm.