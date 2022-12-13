Restaurants in Hyderabad soak in Yuletide spirit

The spirit of Yuletide is very much evident even in the restaurants and cafes in the city.

By Shweta Watson Updated On - 05:00 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Hyderabad: It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. With the perfect chill in the air and houses decorated in the holiday theme to welcome friends and family for get-togethers – Christmas is truly one of the most joyful times of the year.

The spirit of Yuletide is very much evident even in the restaurants and cafes in the city. Not only have they put up Xmas trees and decked up the interiors in the festive theme, but have also included seasonal specials in their menus.

Likhitha Samineni, co-owner, La Vie En Rose, Sainikpuri says, “Christmas came early for us – from setting up a Christmas tree to hanging bells, garlands, and candy canes, you can soak in the holiday spirit at our café. We are also introducing a special menu from December 15 with drinks like hot chocolate bombs and desserts like Christmas-themed cupcakes and pastries.”

Sobremesa in Jubilee Hills is organising a vegan gingerbread cookie workshop for kids on December 17. You can also get your hands on Christmas hampers that include plum cake, linzer and chocolate crinkle cookies, strawberry babka, marzipan truffles, almond biscotti, and Florentine bars that cost Rs 2,500.

“The workshop will be conducted by Chef Utkarsh Dubey. Closer to Christmas, we will decorate Sobremesa in the holiday theme as well,” shared Praveen, Head of Operations at Sobremesa (Ph. 7842776820).

Jamie Oliver’s Pizzeria launched Super Seasonal Specials that include dishes like chicken piccata, creamy tomato penne, chicken meatball pizza, and lemon tart. On the other hand, Voila in Jubilee Hills recently hosted a cake-mixing ceremony, and will soon start dishing out plum and rum cake hampers. “Voila is the place to be for Christmas lunches and dinner because we have a delicious holiday spread,” says the owner Kunal Kukreja.

You can buy your own gingerbread decorating kit with 10 ornament cookies and icing from The Ofen, Banjara Hills. You can get your hands on their holiday platters that include stuffed roasted chicken and turkey with accompaniments like cranberry or red wine sauce, baked beans, mashed potato, country vegetables, assorted bread rolls, and pumpkin or apple pie. Call: 9666717123

The Westin had its Christmas tree lighting event recently. You can grab a cup of cocoa, enjoy a delicious brunch or grab some Christmas treats from their gingerbread house. You can also dig into delicious Christmas-themed desserts at Roast 24 Seven, Gachibowli.