19 per cent fall in road accident related deaths in Cyberabad in 2022

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Deaths in road accidents in Cyberabad have come down in the year 2022. In 2021, a total of 759 people had died in road accidents while this year, 749 were killed in road accidents.

In overall accidents, there has been a significant decrease of around 19 per cent with 3,228 accidents reported in 2022 as against 3,989 accidents in 2021.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad, T Srinivasa Rao, said the traffic police in coordination with other authorities have taken up junction development works and civil works which helped in reduction of road accidents.

“Identification of black spots and their rectification helped in reducing road accidents. Compared to highways, there is a decrease in road accidents on Outer Ring Road due to effective enforcement,” he said.

The DCP said they are focusing more on drunken driving cases and over speeding as a majority of the accidents were attributed to it. “We are strictly enforcing drunken driving checking and booking cases against the offenders. All those caught are being produced before the court and the details of their driving licenses are forwarded to the Road Transport Authority with a request to suspend it,” he said.

The Cyberabad police have formed traffic task force teams, equipped with breath analysers and wireless sets, to help ease the traffic flow on the busy thoroughfares during peak traffic hours.