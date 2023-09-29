19-year-old woman hangs self in Rajasthan’s Bundi

By PTI Updated On - 05:53 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Kota: A 19-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself in her house in a village in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said on Friday.

Shivani Meena’s body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Notarabhopat village in the Talera area, they added.

The incident took place on Thursday night when her family members had gone out to watch immersion of Ganpati idols, Talera SHO Digvijay Singh said.

On returning home, the family members found Meena hanging from the fan and rushed her to the MBS Hospital in Kota, where doctors declared her brought dead, the SHO said.

The reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was found in her room, he added.

According to police, Meena was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in education from a college in Bhilwara district and had returned home about a month ago.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Friday and a case of unnatural death was lodged under Section 174 of the Crimninal Procedure Code, the police said.