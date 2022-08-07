19,992 candidates appear for SI prelims in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:55 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Warangal: Police commissioner Dr Tarun Joshi said that 19,992 against the total of 21,550 candidates had appeared for the Telangana State Level Sub Inspector Recruitment preliminary exam held under Warangal police commissionerate limits on Sunday.

While 9,223 appeared for the exam in Warangal district, 8,689 candidates appeared for the exam in Hanamkonda district and the number of the candidates wrote the exam in Jangaon district is 2,080. “While a total of 21,550 were issued the hall tickets, 1158 did not appear for the exam,” the CP said. The exam was held at 42 centres while the 144 section was in force.