2 killed on the spot after bike crashes into median on Khairatabad flyover

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:21 AM, Fri - 15 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two youngsters died on the spot after the bike they were traveling on crashed into the road median on the Khairatabad flyover in the early hours of Friday.

The victims, identified as Moheen (23) and Obair (23), both from Karnataka, had come to their relative’s house here.

Police said Moheen who is believed to have been driving, lost control of the bike and crashed into the road median.

The Punjagutta police are investigating.

